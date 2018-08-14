Eyes on the NFC East: Redskins release former Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have released veteran on cornerback Orlando Scandrick.

Coach Jay Gruden confirmed the move Tuesday before the final practice of training camp. Washington signed Scandrick to a two-year deal in March after the Dallas Cowboys cut him.

Gruden cited the play of young cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar, Fabian Moreau, sixth-round pick Greg Stroman, undrafted free agents Danny Johnson and Ranthony Texada and supplemental draft pick Adonis Alexander as the reason for releasing the 31-year-old Scandrick.

Injuries limited Scandrick to 11 games last season and 12 in 2016. The Redskins signed him after sending Kendall Fuller to Kansas City as part of the trade for Alex Smith.

Gruden says he wants to give Dunbar, Moreau and others playing time. He hopes Scandrick catches on with another team.