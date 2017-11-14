Former FIFA VP Chung testifies in appeal against 5-year ban

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) Former FIFA vice president Chung Mong-joon has testified at the Court of Arbitration for Sport to challenge his five-year ban for failing to cooperate with ethics investigators.

The court says a verdict is expected in several weeks.

Chung hoped to be a FIFA presidential candidate to succeed Sepp Blatter when an ethics committee investigation of him was announced in 2015. He was found guilty of failing to cooperate with a FIFA ethics investigation of the 2018-2022 World Cup bidders, which included his native South Korea.

FIFA’s appeal committee eventually imposed a five-tear ban, which started in October 2015.

Chung is a member of the family which owns World Cup sponsor Hyundai. His cousin, Chung Mong-gyu, has since been elected to the FIFA Council.