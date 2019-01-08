Is the College Football Playoff destroying the sport we love? The experts disagree

For better or worse, the College Football Playoff is here to stay.

Clemson isn’t complaining.

Should the playoff expand? Absolutely.

Will it expand? Probably not.

Why? Good question, or questions.

While the expansion debate could extend into the wee hours of say, June, there are many differing opinions on the topic to consider.

For Joel Klatt, FOX’s lead college football analyst, the playoff has not ‘ruined the sport.’

Jason Whitlock, however, feels the Playoff is terrible and setting the sport back years to come.