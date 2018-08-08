Iffy Fantasy Football Options

NFL fantasy draft season is here as what happened last season doesn’t matter. While I provided you with sleepers, it’s time to analyze the other side of the coin. It’s not that you shouldn’t draft the guys on this list it’s about selecting surefire talent as opposed to potential enigmas.

With projections from Fantasy Pros, here are some players worth second-guessing:

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers

2018 Projections: 4,296 yards, 24 TDs, 13 INTs, 257.7 fantasy points

#49ersCamp 1-on-1s: Richard Sherman gets revenge and picks off Jimmy Garoppolo’s pass intended for Pierre Garcon. #49ers pic.twitter.com/ubnfNS3cnz — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) July 31, 2018

The schedule does not favor Jimmy G with a middling supporting cast in San Francisco. Right off the bat, he must earn his check against a vaunted Minnesota defense. Next, he plays Detroit, a team that finished third in takeaways and should be disciplined under Matt Patricia. Following the bye week in November, Garoppolo faces four teams that finished top 10 against the pass. Finally, he plays seven games against teams that finished top 10 in takeaways. That is a lot to handle for a guy with Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin as his top targets.

Case Keenum, QB, Denver Broncos

2018 Projections: 3,830 yards, 21 TDs, 13 INTs, 228.1 fantasy points

Keenum is another player playing on a team that is looking for a return on their investment. The new Bronco faces six teams that finished top 10 against the pass and seven teams that specialized in taking the ball away. He does have Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders to chuck it too, but his line relinquished 52 sacks a year ago. What good is a quarterback who is always under duress? If he gets consistency at tailback, he could be fine.

LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills

2018 Projections: 883 yards, 345 receiving yards, 7 total TDs, 161.7 fantasy points

30?? To high Lol but I’m thankful https://t.co/tzCyM7LgIa — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) June 12, 2018

The Bills’ speedster has a favorable schedule, facing two teams that finished in the upper third of the league against the run. However, he required the most carries last season (287) since 2014. In addition, his even four yards per carry was the lowest he averaged in his career. Finally, McCoy just turned 30, has three guys that could play musical chairs at quarterback, and Buffalo’s best mauler in Richie Incognito retired. The bottom line is be cautious with Shady especially considering the tweet above.

Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders

2018 Projections: 78 catches, 1,035 yards, 7 TDs, 142.9 fantasy points

The Raiders’ number one target is scheduled to eclipse 1,000 yards after failing to garner 700 a year ago. Don’t get suckered into taking him. Furthermore, Martavis Bryant and Jordy Nelson are eager to improve on lackluster 2017 seasons like Cooper. Cooper will have the luxury of facing Chris Harris Jr. and Casey Hayward twice. Then, he faces six other unfavorable match-ups versus solid corners or teams that were top 10 against the pass in 2017. Take a rain check on Cooper.

Jimmy Graham, TE, Green Bay Packers

2018 Projections: 62 catches, 655 yards, 7 TDs, 107 fantasy points

Sneak peek 👀 Aaron Rodgers ➡️ Jimmy Graham #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/OsREwRarBK — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 17, 2018

Graham might be the most talented tight end Aaron Rodgers has ever played with. He led all tight ends with 10 touchdowns a year ago. Logically, you would think joining the Green Bay Packers would mean he is poised for a big campaign. But, Rodgers, or the Packers scheme, has not been real tight end friendly. Since 2013, their tight ends have generated a meager 34 receptions, 351 yards, and three touchdowns. Either Graham will be an outlier at 31 or that trend will continue.

None of these guys on this list are unworthy of being drafted. Instead, they are guys you would rather pick up later than where they may be projected to go. Who knows they could fall to you in a round that is a bit more convenient, making them sleepers.