Twi-lights: The best of Wolves vs. Rockets

Check out the highlights from the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ 121-111 win over the Houston Rockets, as well as interviews with Josh Okogie, Jeff Teague and head coach Ryan Saunders.

How many defenders does it take to stop 🌹?

MORE. THAN. THAT.

📺: https://t.co/baBlas5LcO pic.twitter.com/EQU9s0jsZt

— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 14, 2019