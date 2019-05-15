Wolves to pick 11th in 2019 NBA draft

After being slated to pick 10th in the 2019 NBA draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves moved down a spot to 11th following Wednesday’s lottery.

Minnesota, which has never moved up in the draft lottery, had a 3% chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick, widely expected to be former Duke star Zion Williamson.

The Wolves entered the lottery with a 18.9 percent chance of falling to 11th. Coming into the night, Minnesota had a 14.0 percent chance of landing a top-four selection and a 65.9 percent chance of remaining at 10. The Wolves have never selected 11th overall in franchise history.

New president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas represented the Wolves at the lottery, held in Chicago.

Minnesota has rarely had much luck with the lottery over the years, moving down 12 times and staying put 10 times in 22 tries.

Meanwhile, their last lottery pick, Lauri Markkanen, ended up with the Chicago Bulls as part of the Jimmy Butler trade.