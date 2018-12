SCOREBOARD

Monday, Dec. 3.

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. Colt McCoy makes his second start in a row for the Redskins (6-5) since replacing the injured Alex Smith. He had 268 yards passing, two TDs and three INTs last week. Carson Wentz and the defending Super Bowl-champion Eagles (5-6) are a victory away from heading to Dallas next week for a first-place showdown in the NFC East.