NFL Injuries: 49ers QB Garoppolo has possible torn ACL

The 49ers are bracing themselves for the worst, thinking quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season after he injured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee late in Sunday’s 38-27 loss to Kansas City.

Garoppolo will have an MRI to confirm the severity of the injury, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said: “We fear an ACL. We’ll find out more tomorrow.”

That would mean C.J. Beathard is in line to start at quarterback.

Garoppolo was 20 of 30 for 251 yards with two touchdowns and no picks against the Chiefs, and he was at his best in trying to rally the 49ers late. But after driving for a potential score in the fourth quarter, Garoppolo was flushed from the pocket and headed for the sideline.

He appeared to take an awkward step and his knee buckled — just as Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson delivered a shoulder-to-shoulder blow. Garoppolo wound up leaving on a cart.

Also in that game, cornerback Richard Sherman left with a calf injury, safety Adrian Colbert hurt his ankle and backup cornerback Tarvarius Moore left with a wrist injury.

Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford left with a groin injury in the fourth quarter.

Another quarterback was injured when the Titans’ Blaine Gabbert was knocked out of the game at Jacksonville in the first quarter with a concussion.

He was replaced by Marcus Mariota, who sat out last week’s victory against Houston because of an elbow injury sustained in the season opener. He was still experiencing arm weakness along with numbness and tingling in two fingers this week, saying the injury affects the velocity and spin he gets on the football.

Mariota directed three scoring drives in relief of Gabbert, including one in the fourth quarter, and Tennessee knocked off the Jaguars 9-6.

Titans punt returner Adoree Jackson also left with a concussion.

Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell left the game in the fourth quarter with a right ankle injury.

Green Bay defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson was carted off in the second quarter against Washington with an ankle injury, and right tackle Bryan Bulaga left with a back injury.

Redskins right tackle Morgan Moses left in the first quarter with a concussion. He was replaced by Ty Nsekhe.

In other games:

— Bills center Russell Bodine, who started in place of Ryan Groy, limped off with leg cramps in the third quarter against Minnesota. Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (ankle) left in the first quarter and did not return. Right tackle Rashod Hill (ankle) limped off in the second quarter.

— Indianapolis right tackle Joe Haeg left with an ankle injury, while Philadelphia safety Rodney McLeod left with a right knee injury after colliding with teammate Jalen Mills in the third quarter.

— Cincinnati wide receiver A.J. Green suffered a groin injury at Carolina, while nose tackle Ryan Glasgow was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with a lower right leg injury.

— Miami defensive end William Hayes (right knee) was hurt when he sacked Oakland’s Derek Carr and missed the second half. Andre Branch hurt his knee in the second half. Tight end A.J. Derby (foot) also sat out the second half. Linebacker Chase Allen suffered a foot injury in the first half.

— New Orleans reserve cornerback Patrick Robinson was carted from the field early in the third quarter at Atlanta with a left ankle injury. Falcons safety Ricardo Allen left early in overtime with a left calf injury. He was helped to the sideline and then driven on a cart to the locker room. Reserve cornerback Justin Bethel suffered a knee injury in the third quarter. Atlanta rookie linebacker Foyesade Oluokun left the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

— Giants tight end Evan Engram (knee) left in the second quarter at Houston. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton injured his groin in the first quarter and didn’t return. Houston WR Bruce Ellington injured his hamstring in the first quarter and didn’t return. Guard Senio Kelemete (knee) left in the second quarter.

— Rams cornerback Marcus Peters injured his leg during the first half against the Chargers and had to be helped off the field. The Pro Bowl selection didn’t return. Aqib Talib then left in the second half. Kick returner JoJo Natson injured his hand in the first half and didn’t return.