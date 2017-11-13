Chiefs waive DT Roy Miller after domestic violence incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Chiefs waived defensive tackle Roy Miller on Monday, two days after he was arrested in Florida and accused of assaulting his wife during an argument at their home.

Miller signed a $1.4 million, one-year contract with the Chiefs this past offseason.

According to the police report, Miller had left Nicole Miller at the Jacksonville Zoo after going there for a date Friday night. When both of them got home, an argument began and turned physical with the 6-foot-1, 300-pound lineman grabbing his wife by the hair and pushing her around.

He also threw her phone in a toilet and tried to keep her from calling police, the report said.

Miller was arrested early Saturday and had an initial court appearance later in the day. He was released on his own recognizance and is due to appear in court again Nov. 28.

