Bengals hire 3 assistant coaches, continue youth movement

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals hired Jemal Singleton from the Raiders on Monday to serve as their running backs coach, part of their latest moves to fill out Zac Taylor’s staff.

They also added Joey Boese as strength and conditioning coach, and hired high school coach Doug Rosfeld as director of coaching operations.

Boese and Rosfeld are in their 30s. Six of the eight members of the staff hired so far are in their 30s. The 35-year-old Taylor succeeded Marvin Lewis and is the Bengals’ youngest coach since they hired 32-year-old Dave Shula in 1992.

Singleton was the Raiders’ running backs coach last season. He also was the Colts’ running backs coach from 2016-17. Singleton is the second coach hired off the Raiders’ staff — quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan became the offensive coordinator last week.

Boese spent the last three seasons as strength and conditioning coach at Illinois. Rosfeld was the head football coach at Cincinnati’s Moeller High School last season. He knows Taylor from their time together at the University of Cincinnati, where Taylor was offensive coordinator for one season and Rosfeld was director of player development from 2015-17.

The Bengals also made their first player move under Taylor on Monday, claiming quarterback Brad Kaaya off waivers from the Colts. Kaaya missed last season with a back injury. He was drafted by the Lions in the sixth round in 2017 from Miami. He also spent time with the Panthers. He hasn’t appeared in an NFL game.

Quarterback Tom Savage was claimed off waivers last November from the 49ers after Andy Dalton suffered a season-ending thumb injury, and Jeff Driskel moved into the starting role for the rest of the season.