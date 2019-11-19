Adrian Peterson only active RB on all-time team finalists
Adrian Peterson is the lone active player among 24 running backs selected Monday night as finalists for the NFL’s All-Time Team.
As part of its 100th season celebration, the NFL is using a 26-person voting panel to select the team. Twelve of the 24 running backs will be revealed Friday night as the first portion of the squad.
There are 23 Pro Football Hall of Famers on the finalists list — Peterson, of course, is not eligible until five years after he retires — and they represent
14 MVP awards and combined for 2,246 touchdowns.
Career rushing leader Emmitt Smith highlights the list that also includes the likes of Jim Brown, Walter Payton, Barry Sanders,Red Grange and Bronko Nagurski.
The NFL will have a weekly countdown of the team by position over the next six weeks.
The running backs list, in alphabetical order:
Marcus Allen
Jerome Bettis
Jim Brown
Earl Campbell
Earl “Dutch” Clark
Eric Dickerson
Tony Dorsett
Marshall Faulk
Harold “Red” Grange
Franco Harris
Hugh McElhenny
Lenny Moore
Marion Motley
Bronko Nagurski
Walter Payton
Adrian Peterson
Barry Sanders
Gale Sayers
O.J. Simpson
Emmitt Smith
Jim Taylor
Thurman Thomas
LaDainian Tomlinson
Steve Van Buren