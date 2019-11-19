Adrian Peterson only active RB on all-time team finalists

Adrian Peterson is the lone active player among 24 running backs selected Monday night as finalists for the NFL’s All-Time Team.

As part of its 100th season celebration, the NFL is using a 26-person voting panel to select the team. Twelve of the 24 running backs will be revealed Friday night as the first portion of the squad.

There are 23 Pro Football Hall of Famers on the finalists list — Peterson, of course, is not eligible until five years after he retires — and they represent

14 MVP awards and combined for 2,246 touchdowns.

Career rushing leader Emmitt Smith highlights the list that also includes the likes of Jim Brown, Walter Payton, Barry Sanders,Red Grange and Bronko Nagurski.

The NFL will have a weekly countdown of the team by position over the next six weeks.

The running backs list, in alphabetical order:

Marcus Allen

Jerome Bettis

Jim Brown

Earl Campbell

Earl “Dutch” Clark

Eric Dickerson

Tony Dorsett

Marshall Faulk

Harold “Red” Grange

Franco Harris

Hugh McElhenny

Lenny Moore

Marion Motley

Bronko Nagurski

Walter Payton

Adrian Peterson

Barry Sanders

Gale Sayers

O.J. Simpson

Emmitt Smith

Jim Taylor

Thurman Thomas

LaDainian Tomlinson

Steve Van Buren