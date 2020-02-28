Tobias Harris leads short-handed 76ers past Knicks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 34 points to lead the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers to a 115-106 victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

The 76ers played without injured All-Stars Joel Embiid (sprained left shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back).

Shake Milton added 19 points and Al Horford had 15 to help the 76ers improve their NBA-best home record to 28-2.

Julius Randle had 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks, They lost their sixth straight game while clinching a sixth straight losing season.

THUNDER 112, KINGS 108

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points and Oklahoma overcame a 19-point deficit to beat Sacramento.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points and Chris Paul added 17 for the Thunder. They have won five straight and 14 of 17.

Harrison Barnes scored 21 points for the Kings.

PACERS 106, TRAIL BLAZERS 100

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 11 rebounds in Indiana’s victory over Portland.

Malcolm Brogdon had 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and T.J. Warren and Victor Oladipo scored 15 points each. The Pacers have four of their last five.

CJ McCollum had 28 points and eight assists for the Trail Blazers. They have lost five of six.

LAKERS 116, WARRIORS 86

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony Davis had 23 points and six rebounds in three quarters and the Lakers won their seventh straight game and NBA-record 18th in a row on the road against the Western Conference, beating injury-plagued Golden State without LeBron James.

Rajon Rondo started in place of James and contributed 12 points and six assists as Los Angeles turned it into a rout with a 40-17 third quarter. James sat out because of recurring soreness in his troublesome left groin.

Davis shot 6 for 13, made 10 of 12 free throws and also had a pair of blocked shots and steals for the Lakers, whose 12 first-half turnovers allowed the Warriors to keep it close. Kyle Kuzma added 18 points off the bench.

Rookie Eric Paschall scored 23 points off the bench for his 11th 20-point game and Jordan Poole had 16 in the Warriors’ eighth straight loss both overall and at home in new Chase Center.