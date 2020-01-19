Philadelphia plays Brooklyn on 3-game win streak

Philadelphia 76ers (28-16, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (18-23, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Brooklyn.

The Nets have gone 4-5 against division opponents. Brooklyn is fourth in the NBA with 50.6 points in the paint led by Kyrie Irving averaging 10.4.

The 76ers are 8-2 in division games. Philadelphia is 12-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The 76ers won the last meeting between these two teams 117-106 on Jan. 15. Tobias Harris scored 34 points to help lead Philadelphia to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Irving leads the Nets scoring 26.5 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists. Taurean Prince is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Harris is second on the 76ers scoring 19.4 points and grabbing 6.7 rebounds. Ben Simmons is shooting 57.2 percent and has averaged 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 105.5 points, 48.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 104.3 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Garrett Temple: day to day (knee), Joe Harris: day to day (back), Kevin Durant: out (achilles), DeAndre Jordan: out (finger).

76ers: Joel Embiid: out (hand).