Pacers play the Jazz on 3-game win streak

Utah Jazz (11-6, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (10-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana heads into a matchup against Utah as winners of three consecutive games.

The Pacers are 7-2 on their home court. Indiana is 8-1 when outrebounding opponents and averages 46.3 rebounds per game.

The Jazz are 3-5 in road games. Utah is 10-4 when scoring 100 or more points.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Turner leads the Pacers with 1.9 made 3-pointers and averages 12.6 points while shooting 44.1 percent from beyond the arc. T.J. Warren is shooting 49.0 percent and averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 25.6 points and grabbing 5.4 rebounds. Royce O’Neale has averaged 5.2 rebounds and added 5.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 7-3, averaging 108 points, 46.8 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.7 points on 43.3 percent shooting.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 109.8 points, 46.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points on 42.9 percent shooting.

Pacers Injuries: Edmond Sumner: out (hand), JaKarr Sampson: day to day (back), Victor Oladipo: out (quad).

Jazz Injuries: Rudy Gobert: day to day (ankle), Ed Davis: out (leg).