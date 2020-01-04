Indiana faces Atlanta, looks to stop road slide

Indiana Pacers (22-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (7-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits Atlanta looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

Article continues below ...

The Hawks have gone 4-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 2-13 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Pacers have gone 15-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 16-4 against opponents with a losing record.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Pacers won 110-100 in the last matchup on Dec. 13. Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 19 points, and Trae Young led Atlanta with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 28.5 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Hawks. De’Andre Hunter is shooting 38.6 percent and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

TJ Warren leads the Pacers averaging 17.9 points and has added 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Doug McDermott has averaged 2.1 made 3-pointers and scored 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 102.6 points, 43.6 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 47.9 percent shooting.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 109.1 points, 42.5 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 6.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 43.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Pacers: Naz Mitrou-Long: out (ankle), Edmond Sumner: day to day (knee), Victor Oladipo: out (quad), Malcolm Brogdon: out (back).