5 things we learned from Episodes 3 & 4 of ‘The Last Dance’

In a time where people are in desperate need of entertainment, The Last Dance has become appointment television.

When something is good, time and length are irrelevant. Two episodes of “The Last Dance” felt like 40 minutes. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) April 27, 2020

ESPN aired the third and fourth episodes of its 10-part docuseries The Last Dance on Sunday night, chronicling the Chicago Bulls’ rise to prominence in the 1990s, culminating with the franchise’s sixth championship in 1998.

Here are five things we learned from these two episodes:

1. Dennis Rodman mastered the art of rebounding

Dennis Rodman already had his own ESPN 30 for 30 documentary titled Rodman: For Better or Worse, but with a player who has as many layers to his personality and game as Rodman, there is always new information to be uncovered.

One of the new pieces of information that most of the world gathered on Sunday was how Rodman – one of the greatest rebounders in league history – became a dominant rebounder through intense study.

You need a refresher on how insanely good Dennis Rodman was at rebounding? pic.twitter.com/Ul7LhRx5fl — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) April 26, 2020

In Episode 3 of The Last Dance, Rodman explained that he learned how the ball would spin off certain players’ hand, which allowed him to anticipate what direction it would come off the rim.

“I practiced a lot, learning the angle of the ball and the trajectory of it. If it’s Larry Bird it’s going to spin, if it’s Magic it maybe spins. So basically I just learned how to put myself in position to get the ball.”

Dennis Rodman breaking down his rebounding technique was awesome. Players could learn a lot from watching and listening to him. Rodman had an elite blend of athleticism, anticipation, awareness and attitude. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 27, 2020

Rebounding is often regarded as a hustle stat, one that doesn’t take much skill.

Rodman proved otherwise.

2. Jackson and Rodman were more similar than we imagined

In Episodes 3 and 4, Rodman’s vibrant personality and affinity for partying were on full-display, highlighted by his midseason vacation to Las Vegas in 1998.

Dennis Rodman: DNP (Vegas) to this day the single-greatest load management finesse of all-time. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 27, 2020

But the reason Rodman was able to operate in such a free-spirited fashion is because the guy in charge was just as free-spirited.

Jackson, we learned, was a well-known partygoer in his youth.

Had no idea Phil Jackson wrote a book about tripping acid — Tate (@tatefrazier) April 27, 2020

The revelation that Jackson used acid shocked many, but it didn’t derail his journey to becoming arguably the best coach in the NBA.

Jackson understood that in order to get the best out of Dennis Rodman, he had to let Dennis Rodman be Dennis Rodman.

I love that Phil Jackson didnt try to crush Rodman's spirit. #TheLastDance — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 27, 2020

To this day, Rodman still appreciates how Jackson handled him while he played for Chicago.

“I call Chuck Daly God, I call Phil Jackson Moses. Those guys really took me in and said, ‘Dennis, we understand what you’re going through, we understand your game.'”

"I call Chuck Daly God, I call Phil Jackson Moses." —Dennis Rodman pic.twitter.com/7qmzlytPUf — First Take (@FirstTake) April 20, 2020

3. Scottie Pippen played through that infamous migraine

Michael Jordan had the ‘Flu Game’ and Scottie Pippen had the ‘Migraine Game.’

Game 7 of the 1990 Eastern Conference Finals between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons was nearly decided before it tipped off, when Pippen woke up that morning with a massive migraine.

However, it became clear on Sunday night that although Pippen was suffering, he played that night – he played a lot.

Scottie Pippen played 42 minutes that night with a migraine. What a warrior.#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/6TRclHDkH6 — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 27, 2020

Pippen didn’t play well that night. He shot 1-for-10 from the field, finishing with 2 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

But, what we learned on Sunday is that the migraine was so bad, Pippen said it impaired his vision and had him on the verge of vomiting, limiting his effectiveness on the court, which in turn crippled the Bulls’ chances of overcoming the Pistons.

Scottie Pippen on his migraine game vs Detroit. It was so bad that he said he couldn't see. MJ: "I can't argue the point he had a migraine. It's one of those things that's so unfortunate." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 27, 2020

Pippen would have the chance to redeem himself in 1991, when the Bulls would finally defeat the Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals and advance to their first-ever NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, where Pippen would play a huge role in slowing down Magic Johnson and earning Chicago its first title.

Scottie Pippen had a migraine and scored 2 points in a Game 7 loss in the 1990 Eastern Conference Finals. One year later, he scored a game-high and playoff career-high 32 points in Game 5 to win the 1991 NBA Finals. Redemption. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/GCF60TPjNF — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 27, 2020

4. Tension still exists between Michael Jordan and the Pistons

Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls and Isiah Thomas’ Detroit Pistons were fierce rivals during their playing days – and as it turns out, rivalries like that don’t fade away.

Michael Jordan on the Pistons: "I hated them. And the hate carries to this day.” — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 27, 2020

Thomas and the ‘Bad Boys’ Pistons eliminated Jordan and the Bulls from the Eastern Conference playoffs in three consecutive postseasons, from 1988-1990. But it wasn’t just that the Pistons won – it was how they did it.

The Pistons invoked the infamous “Jordan Rules” every time they matched up with the Bulls.

JORDAN RULES

1. on the wings, push him to the elbow. dont let him get to the baseline

2. when he's on top, influence him to his left

3. when he gets the ball in the low post, trap him from the top — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) April 27, 2020

However, the most important Jordan rule was this: When Air Jordan took flight, make sure his landing was anything but smooth.

Dennis Rodman on the Pistons' 'Jordan Rules' – "Every time he goes to the f– basket, put him to the ground." Rodman added, "we tried to physically hurt Michael." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 27, 2020

The play was so physical that it forced Jordan to reevaluate his approach to the game, and heading into the 1991 NBA season, Jordan came back both mentally and physically stronger.

The Pistons' Jordan Rules were enough for Mike to put on 15 pounds to fight their physicality 💪#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/wG35JskiNu — ESPN (@espn) April 27, 2020

The ill-will between the two teams reached a tipping point after the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals, when Chicago broke through and swept Detroit.

In the final moments of Game 4, the Pistons decided to walk off of the court without shaking hands, leaving an everlasting bad taste in the mouth of Jordan, who blames Thomas for the slight.

“There’s no way you can convince me he wasn’t an a**hole.”

Death, taxes, Michael Jordan hating Isiah Thomas pic.twitter.com/MncOf4czeW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 27, 2020

Shannon Sharpe discussed Jordan still harboring negative feelings towards Thomas and the Pistons today.

“Michael Jordan believes it was Isiah. Isiah said it was Bill Laimbeer and Jordan says, ‘Isiah, you’re the leader of that team and you should have known better.'”

"Michael Jordan has not forgiven the Pistons and Isiah Thomas for not shaking hands. To Michael's credit, when they busted his head for 3 years, he shook everybody's hand, he even did an interview on the court after he lost…He'll never forgive Isiah."@ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/aeFe8jI61F — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 27, 2020

Apparently, there is no love lost on Thomas’ side of the fence in 2020 either. On Monday, he refused to give the Bulls credit for doing what they were supposed to do to defeat the Pistons.

“The Chicago Bulls, they are rewarded for lifting weights, getting stronger, and becoming mentally tougher. That’s what you are supposed to do to win a championship … We got high school kids now lifting weights.”

"You shouldn't be rewarded for lifting weights." —Isiah Thomas on the Chicago Bulls path to a championship pic.twitter.com/5Bb18ja1Cr — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 27, 2020

It’s safe to say the hatchet won’t be buried between Jordan and Thomas any time soon.

5. Doug Collins pushed Jordan to greatness

Jackson gets a lion’s share of the credit for getting the Bulls over the hump and helping turn them into a championship organization.

However, before he was hired, Doug Collins oversaw the rise of Jordan during his quest to become the most dominant player in the NBA.

“When I was coaching him (1986-89), he was the MVP of the league, he was the MVP of the All-Star Game, he won the Slam Dunk competition, and he was the Defensive Player of the Year. That’s greatness. He was now the best player.” – Doug Collins The Last Dance on ESPN pic.twitter.com/r2Dramgvru — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2020

Jordan and Collins bonded almost immediately, mainly because Jordan refused to let Collins lose his first game as the Bulls head coach in 1986.

“Michael looked at me and said ‘Coach.. I’m not gonna let you lose your first game’… and he went out & scored like the last 10 points of the game, ended up with 50.” -Michael Jordan to Doug Collins, 11/1/1986. The Last Dance on ESPN pic.twitter.com/HCLi6PMcJ9 — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2020

During his three seasons as Bulls head coach, Collins pushed and challenged Jordan, even stacking the deck against Jordan in practice.

Doug Collins used to make MJ switch teams mid-scrimmage to challenge him. Mike was always ready 😤 pic.twitter.com/UQOEQznslv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 27, 2020

Jackson pushed the Bulls over the mountain top, but Collins did a lot of the heavy lifting before the Zen Master took over.