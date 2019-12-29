Charlotte takes on Memphis on 4-game slide

Charlotte Hornets (13-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-21, 12th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Grizzlies -3; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte comes into the matchup with Memphis as losers of four games in a row.

The Grizzlies are 6-12 on their home court. Memphis ranks third in the league with 15.9 fast break points per game led by Dillon Brooks averaging 2.6.

The Hornets are 6-11 in road games. Charlotte ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Cody Zeller averaging 3.0.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 119-117 in the last matchup on Nov. 13. Ja Morant led Memphis with 23 points, and Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is averaging 17.9 points and 3.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jae Crowder has averaged 8.1 points and 2.9 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Devonte’ Graham has averaged 19.2 points and 3.9 rebounds for the Hornets. Rozier has averaged 4.1 assists and scored 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 115.8 points, 45.8 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 101.2 points, 45.8 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: None listed.

Hornets: None listed.