The Latest: World Series sorrow returns for Dodgers fans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on Los Angeles Dodgers fans reactions to the World Series (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

For the second straight year, Los Angeles Dodgers fans had to watch another team celebrate a World Series victory on their home field.

The Dodgers lost the series to the Boston Red Sox in five games at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, just as they lost it to the Houston Astros at the stadium a year earlier.

Dodgers fan Brian Beck, who sat in the stands for both celebrations, called it one of the worst experiences of his life.

Another Dodgers fan, Glenda Morales, looked dejected walking away from her seat alongside her daughter as the Red Sox players mobbed each other in the infield after their 5-1 win.

But she said she was still hopeful, insisting the Dodgers would soon break their three-decade drought and win a championship.