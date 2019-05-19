Padres, streaking Machado set for matchup against Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (23-20, third in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (23-23, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego’s Machado puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Pirates.

The Padres are 11-13 on their home turf. San Diego is averaging 3.7 RBIs per game this season. Franmil Reyes leads the team with 25 total runs batted in.

The Pirates are 14-11 on the road. Pittsburgh is slugging .388 as a unit. Josh Bell leads the team with a slugging percentage of .715. The Pirates won the last meeting 7-2. Steven Brault earned his first victory and Bell went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Pittsburgh. Nick Margevicius registered his fifth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyes leads the Padres with 14 home runs and is batting .260. Ty France is 7-for-31 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Bell leads the Pirates with 42 RBIs and is batting .335. Gregory Polanco is 10-for-30 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .237 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .279 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Padres Injuries: Trey Wingenter: 10-day IL (shoulder), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-day IL (knee).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jung Ho Kang: 10-day IL (side), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone).