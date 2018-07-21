Padres-Phillies rained out, game to be part of DH on Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (AP) The game between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed because of the threat of all-day rain, forcing the teams to play a day-night doubleheader Sunday.
It’s the 40th postponement of the season, one more than 2017.
Sunday’s regularly scheduled game will move up from 1:35 p.m. to 12:05 p.m. The second game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
All fans holding tickets for Saturday’s postponed game may attend the second game Sunday using their original tickets.
Nick Pivetta (6-7) will start for the NL East-leading Phillies and Luis Perdomo (1-4) will go for the Padres in the first game. Vince Velasquez (5-8) is set to start the second game for Philadelphia. San Diego hasn’t announced its starter.
