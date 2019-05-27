Oakland brings 9-game win streak into game with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (24-28, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (28-25, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Trevor Cahill (2-4, 6.43 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (2-1, 2.48 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland enters the game as winners of their last nine games.

The Athletics are 11-10 against the rest of their division. Oakland has hit 78 home runs as a team this season. Matt Chapman leads the club with 13, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Angels are 7-15 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles is slugging .427 as a unit. Tommy La Stella leads the team with a slugging percentage of .562. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 13 home runs and is slugging .538. Mark Canha is 8-for-31 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

La Stella leads the Angels with 12 home runs and is batting .306. Jonathan Lucroy is 8-for-27 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 9-1, .274 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

Angels: 4-6, .269 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: day-to-day (illness), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Khris Davis: 10-day IL (hip), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (left ankle sprain), Kevan Smith: 7-day IL (concussion).