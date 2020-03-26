While we can’t take you out to the ball game, we’ll do our best to bring it to you,

March 26, 2020, was supposed to represent Opening Day for the MLB regular season, but due to the coronavirus, the season has been delayed.

While we’re all hunkered down at home, the league and players haven’t forgotten what today means. They’ve taken to social media to celebrate Opening Days past, knowing that eventually they’ll be back on the diamond.

Since we don’t have peanuts or Cracker Jacks to hand out, let’s take a look at the very best moments from previous Opening Days for your viewing pleasure!

April 15, 1947

Brooklyn Dodgers first baseman Jackie Robinson was a game changer – literally. On this Opening Day, the MLB Rookie of the Year (1947), NL MVP (1949), 6-time All-Star (1949–1954) and World Series champion (1955) broke baseball’s color barrier.

Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962 and after his retirement, his uniform No. 42 was retired by the MLB. Now, April 15 is better known as “Jackie Robinson Day,” a day on which every player in the league wears No. 42.

April 4, 1974

Well, this certainly wouldn’t be a bad way to start the season.

Against the Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron – on his first at-bat of the season – hit a three-run home run.

This epic homer tied him with Babe Ruth for most all-time dingers with 715.

April 25, 1995

This one will resonate with everyone.

Baseball returns from a year-long hiatus after the 1994 season ended prematurely due to a player strike. The stoppage began on Aug. 12, 1994 and lasted 232 days. In total, 948 games were cancelled, including the 1994 postseason and World Series.

April 4, 2005

The Detroit Tigers unleashed an offensive barrage on the Kansas City Royals, defeating them 11-2 in Detroit’s home opener.

The charge was led by first baseman Dmitri Young, who made history by becoming the fourth player to hit three home runs on Opening Day. He also became the only player to do so while going 4-for-4 and racking up five RBIs.

March 28, 2019

Talk about hitting it out of the park!

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit an MLB record eight home runs on Opening Day of last year, en route to a 12-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Those eight homers tied the franchise record for most home runs in a game.

Here’s to hoping Opening Day 2020 – when it finally happens – can provide the memories we all hoped to make today.

For good measure, here are the best moments from Opening Day 2019.