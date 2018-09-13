Ex-big leaguer O’Dell who won 105 games in majors dies at 85

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Major League pitcher Billy O’Dell, who won 105 games in a 13-year career, has died. He was 85 years.

O’Dell pitched at Clemson before moving on to the majors. The school announced O’Dell’s death on Thursday after speaking with family members. The Whitaker Funeral Home in Newberry, South Carolina, said O’Dell died Wednesday at Newberry County Memorial Hospital. Neither the school nor the funeral home announced a cause of death.

O’Dell went straight from college to the Baltimore Orioles in 1954 and pitched in the big leagues until 1967.

O’Dell was twice named to the American League All-Star team in 1958 and 1958. He was named the MVP of the 1958 game after retiring nine straight batters in the AL’s 4-3 victory.

O’Dell earned a save in the 1962 World Series with San Francisco.

O’Dell had a 3.29 ERA and a 105-100 career record. He also had 50 saves.