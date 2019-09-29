Cardinals, streaking Edman set for matchup with Cubs

Chicago Cubs (84-77, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (90-71, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Derek Holland (2-4, 5.47 ERA) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (10-8, 2.85 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals -195; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis’ Edman puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Cubs.

The Cardinals are 45-30 against NL Central opponents. The St. Louis pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.85, Jack Flaherty leads the staff with a mark of 2.85.

The Cubs are 37-38 against division opponents. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .328 is eighth in the league. Anthony Rizzo leads the club with an OBP of .402. The Cubs won the last meeting 8-6. Steve Cishek notched his fourth victory and Ian Happ went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs for Chicago. Adam Wainwright took his 10th loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 152 hits and is batting .256. Paul DeJong is 6-for-34 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Cubs with 38 home runs and has 92 RBIs. Happ has 13 hits and is batting .464 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .238 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by one run

Cubs: 2-8, .245 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist), Kolten Wong: (hamstring).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Nicholas Castellanos: (groin), Albert Almora Jr.: (knee), Kris Bryant: (ankle), Javier Baez: (thumb).