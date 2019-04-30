Baltimore takes 4-game slide into matchup with Chicago

Baltimore Orioles (10-20, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (12-14, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Andrew Cashner (4-1, 4.18 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) White Sox: Ivan Nova (4-3, 8.42 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The White Sox are 6-6 on their home turf. Chicago ranks sixth in the league in hitting with a .263 batting average, Tim Anderson leads the team with an average of .375.

The Orioles are 7-10 in road games. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Trey Mancini leads the team with a mark of .355. The White Sox won the last meeting 5-3. Manny Banuelos notched his second victory and Yonder Alonso went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. John Means took his third loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yoan Moncada leads the White Sox with 14 extra base hits and is batting .314. Jose Abreu is 17-for-43 with five doubles, two home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 39 hits and is batting .355. Pedro Severino is 8-for-28 with four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .288 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Orioles: 2-8, .262 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

White Sox Injuries: Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 10-day IL (right elbow inflammation), Lucas Giolito: 10-day IL (hamstring), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (right shoulder a/c joint inflammation), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (right ankle sprain), Jon Jay: 10-day IL (hip).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Trey Mancini: day-to-day (finger), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).