Ailing Angels look to make it two straight at Orioles

BALTIMORE — The Los Angeles Angels broke a six-game losing streak on Friday night. They hit two homers and scored a 7-1 victory over the slumping Baltimore Orioles.

That’s a step in the right direction for a team that’s struggled lately, and the Angels hope to keep moving forward in the second game of this weekend series on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET at Camden Yards.

The Angels have been battered by injuries, and manager Mike Scioscia is hoping they can turn things around.

“It’s been tough,” Scioscia said. “We’ve been banged up, a lot of injuries. When you lose the top guys in your rotation and a lot of starters, it’s tough. We’re just grinding through a rough stretch right now, so we’re just trying to turn it around.”

The Angels (42-41) will send left-hander Tyler Skaggs (6-5, 2.69 ERA) to pitch Saturday versus Baltimore’s Andrew Cashner (2-8, 4.70).

Skaggs has been effective in June, going 3-1 with an 0.67 ERA. He lost his last start, on Monday against the Royals, despite giving up just one run in seven innings.

He has no record or ERA after pitching just once against the Orioles, who now have lost six in a row. Skagg’s only appearance against Baltimore was a start in 2014, when he pitched shutout ball over 4 2/3 innings, allowing no hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Cashner has struggled at times this season but also thrown well despite not getting much help from his team’s bats. He has not recorded a win since May 21.

Cashner has made five career appearances, including two starts, against the Angels and has a 1-0 mark with a 3.94 ERA.

The Orioles’ already injury-riddled bullpen took another hit when the team said Friday that reliever Darren O’Day, on the disabled list with a left hamstring injury, is deciding whether to have surgery on the leg.

The sidewinder has been moved to the 60-day disabled list, so he won’t be back until at least late August. He injured the hamstring when trying to field a bunt against Seattle earlier this week.

Baltimore made a flurry of moves Friday. The Orioles recalled left-hander Paul Fry and right-hander Ryan Meisinger from Triple-A Norfolk.

Both made their major league debuts in Friday’s loss. Meisinger came in first, and the right-hander allowed one run on two hits in 1 2/3 innings. Fry also went 1 2/3 innings but did not give up a run. The left-hander struck out the first two hitters he faced — including Mike Trout.

The Orioles also optioned starters/long men Jimmy Yacabonis and Yefry Ramirez back to Norfolk after they combined to pitch nine innings versus the Mariners Thursday. In a separate move, the Orioles designated infielder Corban Joseph (brother of catcher Caleb) for assignment.

Baltimore now stands at 23-58 at the halfway point, one of the worst records in major league history. In addition, the Orioles have lost 16 of their past 17 home games.

Still, manager Buck Showalter is holding out hope that the team can do something positive in the final 81 games and wants the Orioles to believe that also.

“(The first half) has been tougher on our fans and our players (than on me),” Showalter said. “As tough and as bad as things have been for 81 games, they can be just as good the other way around.”