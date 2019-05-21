Tuesday’s Royals-Cards game postponed; teams to play doubleheader Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – Severe weather in the forecast has led to the postponement of Tuesday night’s game between the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals.

The game will be made up as part of a day-night split doubleheader Wednesday at Busch Stadium. Both games will air on FOX Sports Kansas City.

Wednesday’s 12:15 p.m. start will remain as scheduled and the makeup game will be played at 6:45 p.m. Royals Live pregame shows will air at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on FOX Sports Kansas City. Postgame shows will immediately follow each game.