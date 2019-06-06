Royals stockpile pitching on final day of 2019 MLB Draft

KANSAS CITY – With Bobby Witt Jr. drafted second overall and ten collegiate players selected in the first two days of the MLB Draft, the Kansas City Royals put the finishing touches on their draft Wednesday.

The Royals concluded the draft with 41 total selections, twenty-six of them being pitchers. Majority of the focus was directed to collegiate players, drafting 35 in total.

Pitching was the primary focus on the final day. The Royals nabbed 20 pitchers with their 30 total picks.

Following Witt Jr.’s selection at No. 2 overall, the Royals did not choose a high school talent again until pick No. 16. The remaining high schoolers the Royals selected were taken near the end of the draft. Four of the final five rounds were used to take prep talent.

The Royals will have until August 15 to reach an agreement with the 41 draftees.