Royals stockpile pitching on final day of 2019 MLB Draft

The Royals drafted 20 pitchers on the final day of the MLB Draft.
KANSAS CITY – With Bobby Witt Jr. drafted second overall and ten collegiate players selected in the first two days of the MLB Draft, the Kansas City Royals put the finishing touches on their draft Wednesday.

The Royals concluded the draft with 41 total selections, twenty-six of them being pitchers. Majority of the focus was directed to collegiate players, drafting 35 in total.

Pitching was the primary focus on the final day. The Royals nabbed 20 pitchers with their 30 total picks.

Following Witt Jr.’s selection at No. 2 overall, the Royals did not choose a high school talent again until pick No. 16. The remaining high schoolers the Royals selected were taken near the end of the draft. Four of the final five rounds were used to take prep talent.

The Royals will have until August 15 to reach an agreement with the 41 draftees.

Round Player Position School
11 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B Old Dominion University
12 Adam Lukas RHP University of Evansville
13 Tyler Tolbert SS University of Alabama Birmingham
14 Justin Hooper LHP UCLA
15 Sean Bretz RHP University of Houston
16 Erick Figueroa RHP Juan Jose Maunez HS (Puerto Rico)
17 A.J. Franklin LHP Vanderbilt
18 Burle Bixon CF Cosumnes River College
19 Austin Manning LHP USC
20 Cody Davenport RHP University of Central Arkansas
21 Matthew Stil RHP Rowan College at Gloucester Co.
22 Jake Means 3B Indiana State University
23 Elliot Anderson LHP Auburn University
24 Alex Smith LHP University of Memphis
25 Josh Broughton RHP Valdosta State University
26 Jay Charleston 2B University of Tennessee
27 Zack Phillips LHP University of Mississippi
28 Riley Boyd RHP Jefferson College
29 Jon Beymer RHP Wabash Valley College
30 Jimmy Govern 2B Eastern Illinois University
31 Mikey Filia CF UC Irvine
32 Saul Garza C Louisiana State University
33 Patrick Smith LHP Purdue
34 Justin Fall LHP Brookdale CC
35 Jonah Dipoto RHP UC San Diego
36 Andy Martín CF Hialeah Senior HS (Fla.)
37 Reggie Crawford LHP North Schuylkill HS
38 Augie Sylk LHP USC
39 Jorge Corona C Miami Killian HS (Fla.)
40 David Estevez RHP Pembroke Pines Charter HS (Fla.)