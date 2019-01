The Indiana Pacers have signed forward Stephan Hicks to a 10-day contract.

Hicks, undrafted out of Cal State-Northridge, has spent time with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers’ affiliate in the NBA G League, since 2015. He has started 27 games for the Mad Ants this season, averaging 16.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

He will join the team tonight when the Pacers host the Charlotte Hornets.