Pacers send Johnson, Mitrou-Long to Mad Ants

The Indiana Pacers sent two players to their NBA G League affiliate Sunday, assigning forward Alize Johnson and transferring two-way guard Naz Mitrou-Long to Fort Wayne.

Johnson, 23, is averaging 2.6 points and 2.4 rebounds over five games with the Pacers this season. The 2018 second-round draft pick, who has not played for Fort Wayne yet this season, averaged 19.2 points and 13.5 rebounds in 31 games with the Mad Ants a year ago.

Mitrou-Long, a two-way player in his first season with the Pacers, has played three games for the Mad Ants, averaging 22.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.3 rebounds, and three for the Pacers (4.7 points, 2.3 assists per game) this season. He made his presence known Nov. 18 in a win at Brooklyn, scoring 12 points and dishing out three assists.

Mitrou-Long has seen brief NBA action in each of the past two seasons, splitting his time between the Utah Jazz and their G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.