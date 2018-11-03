Pacers waive Moore, recall Anigbogu from Fort Wayne

After a win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, the Indiana Pacers opened up a roster spot while also adding another entry to second-year center Ike Anigbogu‘s lengthy transaction log.

The Pacers announced on Saturday morning that they have waived forward Ben Moore. The 23-year-old forward, who joined the organization as an undrafted free agent out of SMU, joined the NBA team on a two-way contract in January of this year after playing the first several months of the 2017-18 season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G League. He went on to play in two games with the Pacers, seeing a total of nine minutes on the court while failing to register a point and collecting one rebound. Moore made Indiana’s initial roster this season but did not play in a game.

Anigbogu, 20, rejoins the Pacers after playing 30.8 minutes in the Mad Ants’ season opener on Friday night. He collected seven points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots in Fort Wayne’s loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce. The Mad Ants are out of action until next Friday, when they host the Erie BayHawks.