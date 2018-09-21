Pacers sign free agents Moore, Johnson, Stewart

The Indiana Pacers beefed up their roster Friday for training camp, signing forwards Ben Moore and Omari Johnson and guard Elijah Stewart to free-agent contracts.

The team also announced Friday that guard C.J. Wilcox will miss the entire 2018-19 season. Wilcox, who was signed to a two-way contract in August, underwent successful surgery on his right Achilles tendon, which he tore during an offseason workout.

Moore (6-foot-8, 220 pounds) was undrafted out of Southern Methodist in 2017. He played five games with the Pacers last season and 43 with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, for whom he averaged 11.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Johnson (6-9, 220) is an Oregon State product (2007-11) who last year played 44 games for the Memphis Hustle of the NBA G League before getting called up by the Grizzlies for four games. He averaged 16.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Hustle.

Stewart (6-5, 194) was undrafted out of Southern California this past June.