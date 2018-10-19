Pacers sign Reed to two-way contract, cut Wilcox

The Indiana Pacers made a pair of roster moves Friday, signing guard Davon Reed to a two-way contract and waiving guard C.J. Wilcox.

Reed averaged 3.0 points and 1.9 rebounds in 21 games with the Suns last season. The 6-foot-5, 208-pounder also played 12 games with the Suns’ G League affiliate, averaging 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Reed, a University of Miami product, was the 32nd overall pick of the 2017 draft by Phoenix.

Wilcox, who signed a two-way contract in August, had been ruled out for the season after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon in an offseason workout and undergoing surgery.