Pacers send Ike Anigbogu down to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants

Pacers center Ike Anigbogu will look to get some increased playing time after being sent to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers’ NBA G-League affiliate.

Anigbogu, 19, has appeared in six of the Pacers’ 14 games this season, averaging 2.8 minutes per game and scoring four points this season.

The rookie out of UCLA has had to compete with the likes of Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis and Al Jefferson at the center position this season.

Anigbogu was drafted by the Pacers with the 47th pick in the second round of the 2017 NBA draft.