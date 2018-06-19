SFA suspends Conque, names Byrd interim coach

(STATS) – Stephen F. Austin named Jeff Byrd as its interim coach Tuesday while it investigates whether head coach Clint Conque violated university policy.

The 56-year-old Conque, entering his fifth season guiding the Southland Conference program in Nacogdoches, Texas, was suspended Monday night. The school did not disclose the reason of the investigation, but said it is expected to take several weeks and there wouldn’t be further comment until after its completion.

Conque is 21-25 at SFA, including a 4-7 record in 2017. He was Central Arkansas’ head coach from 2000-13 and has a 126-84 overall record.

Byrd is in his second year as SFA’s defensive coordinator and he was promoted to assistant head coach in March. Before joining the Lumberjacks‘ staff, he served as UT Martin’s defensive coordinator for five seasons.

The athletic department said Byrd will be available to the media on Wednesday.

The Lumberjacks open the 2018 season on Sept. 1 at Mississippi State.