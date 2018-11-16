No. 16 Virginia Tech, No. 23 Purdue in Charleston semis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — No. 16 Virginia Tech and No. 23 Purdue both go into Friday looking for berths in the Charleston Classic championship game.

The Hokies and Boilermakers each had handy opening round wins and seek to advance in the semifinals.

Virginia Tech got 21 points from Nickeil Alexander-Walker to defeat Ball State 73-64. Purdue star guard Carsen Edwards had 25 points in a 92-70 win over Appalachian State.

The Hokies (2-0) will face Northeastern (2-1), which outlasted Alabama 68-52.

The Boilermakers (3-0) take on Davidson (3-0), which upended Wichita State 57-53.

In the consolation bracket, the Crimson Tide (2-1) play Ball State (1-2) and Appalachian State (1-2) faces Wichita State (1-2).

The tournament will take Saturday off before finishing up at TD Arena with four games Sunday.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25