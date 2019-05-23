The Milwaukee Brewers have positioned themselves as a World Series contender, but the team still has a number of promising prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports Wisconsin will take a closer look at some specific young players in Milwaukee’s farm system — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 4th edition of the 2019 Young Brewers Tracker.

Zack Brown, SP (age 24/Triple-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 0-0, 3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Season: 9 games (9 starts), 1-3, 5.40 ERA, 45 IP, 55 H, 6 HR, 23 BB, 34 K, .309 OBA, 1.73 WHIP.

Notable: For the second straight start Brown couldn’t get past the fourth inning. He hasn’t gone five innings in three of his last four appearances after doing so in each of his first five starts.

Mauricio Dubon, 2B/SS (Age 24/Triple-A)

Last week: 6 games, 22 AB, 7 H, 1 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI, 0 SB, 2 BB, 5 K, .318 BA

Season: 43 games, 162 AB, .278 BA, .324 OBP, .420 SLG, .743 OPS, 9 2B, 0 3B, 5 HR, 20 R, 18 RBI, 5 SB, 8 BB, 27 K.

Notable: Dubon has a seven-game hit streak and a hit in 13 of his last 14 games. He had a pair of two-hit games last week.

Tristan Lutz, OF (age 20/High-A)

Last week: 6 games, 23 AB, 5 H, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 R, 3 RBI, 0 SB, 5 BB, 10 K, .217 BA



Season: 38 games, 144 AB, .236 BA, .313 OBP, .403 SLG, .715 OPS, 10 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 22 R, 14 RBI, 1 SB, 14 BB, 54 K.

Notable: After going hitless in his first three games of the week, Lutz had a hit in his next three contests, including two-hit games on both May 20 and May 21.

Corey Ray, OF (age 24/Triple-A)

Last week: 5 games, 21 AB, 3 H, 1 2B, 4 R, 0 RBI, 0 SB, 3 BB, 13 K, .143 BA

Season: 25 games, 101 AB, .178 BA, .259 OBP, .287 SLG, .546 OPS, 2 2B, 0 3B, 3 HR, 12 R, 8 RBI, 3 SB, 10 BB, 49 K.

Notable: Ray’s struggles continue. He struck out at least twice in all five games last week, including four times in an 0-for-5 collar May 14.

Trey Supak, SP (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 1-0, 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 8 K

Season: 9 games (9 starts), 4-2, 2.39 ERA, 52.2 IP, 40 H, 1 HR, 12 BB, 33 K, .216 OBA, 0.99 WHIP.

Notable: For the third straight start Supak allowed just one walk. He’s walked none or one in seven of his nine starts. His eight strikeouts against Charlotte on May 18 was his season high (he also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs in that game). Supak is third in the Southern League in WHIP.

Brice Turang, SS (age 19/Low-A)

Last week: 8 games, 31 AB, 13 H, 1 2B, 6 R, 3 RBI, 4 SB, 5 BB, 2 K, .419 BA

Season: 41 games, 149 AB, .322 BA, .429 OBP, .429 SLG, .845 OPS, 7 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 28 R, 18 RBI, 12 SB, 29 BB, 30 K.

Notable: Turang extended his hitting streak to 11 games and his on-base streak to 17 games. On May 22 vs. Peoria he went 4-for-4, the second four-hit game of his young career (he also had one last season in rookie ball). Turang now has 13 mult-hit games this season and he’s raised his average nearly 40 points since May 10, when he was hitting .283. Milwaukee’s first-round pick in 2018 is fourth in the Midwest League in batting average and leads the circuit in on-base percentage. Side note: Turang doesn’t turn 20 years old until November.

Other notes: He’s not a prospect, but the week of San Antonio OF Tyler Saladino is worth mentioning. Hee went 9-for-21 with five doubles, two homers, five runs and 10 RBI, for a slash line of .429/.520/.952. … Tracker favorite Carolina LHP Clayton Andrews (17th round, 2018) tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings allowing one hit with no walks and six strikeouts in three appearances. The 5-foot-6 Andrews had allowed just two runs, seven hits and three walks in 13 innings while fanning 21. … Fellow Mudcats reliever RHP Matt Hardy pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings in two games with 10 Ks. … Wisconsin LHP Aaron Ashby (4th round, 2018) struck out 11 in 5 2/3 innings on May 16 and then fanned seven, allowing one run on five hits and one walk, in 6 2/3 innings on May 22. In 41 innings he has a .213 OBA and 54 Ks, the latter of which is third in the Midwest League. … Timber Rattlers C David Fry was 14-for-32 (.438) last week with three doubles, two home runs, six runs and nine RBI. Fry is now slashing .300/.363/.538.

