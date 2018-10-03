Brewers games on FOX Sports Wisconsin rank No. 1 in primetime

FOX Sports Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Brewers announced Wednesday that the team’s 37 percent household ratings increase was the fifth-largest household ratings increase in all MLB, and the second-largest in the National League.

The National League Central champion Brewers delivered the fourth-largest household rating in all of MLB with a 5.48 household rating — the highest since the 2014 season.

With first place in the division on the line, the Brewers final regular-season game notched a 12.8 household rating, the highest of the season and most-watched game since 2011.

The ratings success led Brewers games on FOX Sports Wisconsin to rank No. 1 in their market in primetime — beating the primetime average of all other TV networks.

In the Milwaukee market, 8,685 households represent one rating point; therefore, over 47,000 households consistently tuned in to watch the Brewers this season, with over 111,000 tuned in for the regular season finale on Sept. 30.

Postseason Coverage…

The Brewers will host the Rockies for NLDS games 1 and 2, with the first pitch Oct. 4 at 4:07 p.m. on FS1.

FOX Sports Wisconsin will provide postgame coverage after every playoff game.