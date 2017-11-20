Brewers announces 2018 Spring Training schedule

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers have announced the team’s 2018 Spring Training schedule with home games being played at Maryvale Baseball Park in Phoenix, Ariz.

Consisting of 33 games (15 at home and 18 on the road), the Spring Training schedule gets underway on Friday, February 23 with a split squad opener against the Chicago Cubs at home before a road game vs. the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium.

The schedule concludes at Minute Maid Park with a pair of exhibition games against the World Series champion Houston Astros on Monday, March 26 and Tuesday, March 27.

Home games are scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. local time (AZ).

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to camp on Wednesday, February 14 and position players have a report date of Monday, February 19. The first full-team workout is set for Tuesday, February 20.

The Spring Training broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

The 2018 Spring Training calendar can be found here.