The Milwaukee Brewers selected the contract of infielder Nate Orf on Monday, while optioning right-hander reliever Aaron Wilkerson to Triple-A.

Orf, 28, is hitting .307/.412/.463 in 74 games with Triple-A Colorado Springs this year, his third with the Sky Sox. Wilkerson pitched three innings Sunday in the Brewers’ loss to the Cincinnati Reds, allowing five hits and five runs.

The Brewers also moved Nick Franklin to the 60-day disabled list. Franklin has been on the shelf since suffering a quad strain May 9.