Skip Bayless: LeBron James might be in some trouble in Los Angeles

Is LeBron James going to be playing for the ‘second-best team in Los Angeles’?

Skip Bayless says yes.

Both Jimmy Butler and Kawhi Leonard are reportedly interested in joining the Clippers during free agency next summer, which would put major pressure on James and his new squad of Lakers.

Jimmy Butler reportedly wants to team up with Kawhi in LA with the Clippers, and not LeBron and the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/CXaUhvr6h0 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 20, 2018

The idea of neither NBA star ‘wanting’ to play next to James seems to please Bayless, the co-host of ‘Undisputed’, very much.

