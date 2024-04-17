National Basketball Association Lakers vs. Nuggets: Schedule, Game 1 odds, how to watch Updated Apr. 17, 2024 11:29 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 NBA playoffs feature a few intriguing first round matchups, but none is more anticipated than Nikola Jokić and the defending champion Denver Nuggets squaring off against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The two teams faced off last year in the Western Conference Finals with Denver sweeping LA.

While the Lakers are coming in as the seventh seed against the two-seeded Nuggets, you can never count out a squad featuring an all-time great in LeBron. The Lakers have shown flashes throughout the season as well, including winning the NBA's first In-Season Tournament.

Denver, on the other hand, just missed out on the one-seed in the West partly thanks to an incredible Victor Wembamyama performance in the last week of the regular season. But will the Lakers have any answer for Jokić, who is poised to win his third MVP trophy this season?

Check out everything you need to know about this first round playoff matchup including schedule, scores and odds.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Playoff Schedule

Game 1 : Saturday, April 20 at Denver (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 2 : Monday, April 22 at Denver (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 3 : Thursday, April 25 at Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 4 : Saturday, April 27 at Los Angeles (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 5* : Monday, April 29 at Denver (TBA)

Game 6* : Thursday, May 2 at Los Angeles (TBA)

Game 7*: Saturday, May 4 at Denver (TBA)

*if necessary

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds

Game 1 Odds

Series Odds

A couple of days before the series tips off, oddmakers are betting on the Nuggets to win the series.

Denver Nuggets: -335

Los Angeles Lakers: +270

Lakers vs. Nuggets Season Results

These two teams squared off three times this season with the Nuggets going 3-0. Below is a list of the results:

October 24, 2023: Nuggets 119, Lakers 107

February 8, 2024: Nuggets 114, Lakers 106

March 2, 2024: Nuggets 124, Lakers 114

