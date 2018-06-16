RECAP: Croatia capitalizes on Nigeria own goal, penalty to take lead in Group D

KALININGRAD, Russia (AP) – Luka Modric set up one goal and scored another from the penalty spot Saturday to give Croatia a 2-0 win over Nigeria at the World Cup.

The Real Madrid midfielder sent in a corner that was headed by two Croatians and then deflected into the net by Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo in the 32nd minute.

Modric then converted a penalty in the 71st after William Ekong held onto Mario Mandzukic.

Another game, another penalty! Luka Modric buries it to give Croatia a 2-0 lead vs Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/baiod1fwIJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

It was the fifth penalty awarded in four World Cup matches on Saturday.

The win takes Croatia to the top of Group D with three points. Earlier, Iceland held Argentina to a 1-1 draw.