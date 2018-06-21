LA Chargers announce 2018 Training Camp schedule

Football season is upon us!

The LA Chargers announced on Thursday that 14 practice dates open to the public as part of the team’s 2018 Training Camp schedule.

The Chargers report for camp on Friday, July 27 and will take the field for their first practice on Saturday, July 28 at 10a.

As part of the team’s training camp practices, the Chargers will hold a public intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 4 with a time and location TBD.

For the second straight year, the Chargers will welcome the New Orleans Saints to Costa Mesa for a pair of joint practices on Aug. 22-23 to conclude camp.

Practices open to the public:

Saturday, July 28, 10a-12p

Sunday, July 29, 10a-12p

Monday, July 30, 10a-12p

Thursday, Aug. 2, 10a-12p

Friday, Aug. 3, 10a-12p

Saturday, Aug. 4, TBD ^

Monday, Aug. 6, 10a-12p

Thursday, Aug. 9, 10a-12p

Monday, Aug. 13, 10a-12p

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 10a-12p

Thursday Aug. 16, 10a-12p

Monday, Aug. 20, 10a-12p

Wednesday, Aug. 22, 10a-12p #

Thursday, Aug. 23, 10a-12p #

^ Chargers Blue/White Intrasquad Scrimmage

# Joint practice with the New Orleans Saints