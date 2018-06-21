LA Chargers announce 2018 Training Camp schedule
Football season is upon us!
The LA Chargers announced on Thursday that 14 practice dates open to the public as part of the team’s 2018 Training Camp schedule.
The Chargers report for camp on Friday, July 27 and will take the field for their first practice on Saturday, July 28 at 10a.
Our #ChargersCamp schedule is set.
— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) June 21, 2018
As part of the team’s training camp practices, the Chargers will hold a public intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 4 with a time and location TBD.
For the second straight year, the Chargers will welcome the New Orleans Saints to Costa Mesa for a pair of joint practices on Aug. 22-23 to conclude camp.
Saturday, July 28, 10a-12p
Sunday, July 29, 10a-12p
Monday, July 30, 10a-12p
Thursday, Aug. 2, 10a-12p
Friday, Aug. 3, 10a-12p
Saturday, Aug. 4, TBD ^
Monday, Aug. 6, 10a-12p
Thursday, Aug. 9, 10a-12p
Monday, Aug. 13, 10a-12p
Wednesday, Aug. 15, 10a-12p
Thursday Aug. 16, 10a-12p
Monday, Aug. 20, 10a-12p
Wednesday, Aug. 22, 10a-12p #
Thursday, Aug. 23, 10a-12p #
^ Chargers Blue/White Intrasquad Scrimmage
# Joint practice with the New Orleans Saints