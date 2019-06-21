Shannon Sharpe: Ja Morant will ‘slightly’ have a better NBA career than Zion and RJ Barrett
Shannon Sharpe gives his thoughts on the top three picks of the 2019 NBA Draft. Hear why he believes that Ja Morant has the edge right now in having a better NBA career over Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett.
