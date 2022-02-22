Pittsburgh Maulers USFL Draft 2022: Pittsburgh Maulers' round-by-round picks 30 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The inaugural 2022 USFL Draft is officially underway!

The Pittsburgh Maulers, coached by Kirby Wilson, entered Tuesday’s draft with the seventh pick in the first round, in which every team will select its starting quarterback for the inaugural USFL season. After those first eight picks, the draft moves on to the other positions on both sides of the ball, from defensive end/edge rusher to cornerbacks and more. The draft order changes for each round based on a modified "snake" system.

Here is every pick from the Pittsburgh Maulers so far on Day 1 of the inaugural 2022 USFL Draft.

Round 1 (quarterbacks), Pick 7: Kyle Lauletta, Richmond



Lauletta was MVP of the Senior Bowl in 2018, which led to his selection in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the New York Giants that year. The 6-3, 222-pound QB offers the prototypical size and arm talent to generate interest from fans and rival scouts, alike, completing 63.5% of his nearly 1,200 career passes at Richmond for 10,465 yards and 73 touchdowns against 35 interceptions. Lauletta has also spent time in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Round 2 (defensive ends/edge rushers), Pick 2: Carlo Kemp, Michigan

The nephew of Chuck Pagano and John Pagano, Carlo Kemp played in 46 games (29 starts) in five seasons at Michigan from 2016 to 2020. He was a 2019 third-team All-Big Ten selection.

Round 3 (defensive ends/edge rushers), Pick 7: Nasir Player, East Tennessee State

Round 4 (defensive ends/edge rushers), Pick 2: Eric Assoua, Western Michigan

Born in the Netherlands, Eric Assoua played in 47 games in four seasons at Western Michigan from 2015 to ‘18.

Round 5 (offensive tackles), Pick 1: Chidi Okeke, Tennessee State

A 2018 All-OVC First-Team selection, Chidi Okeke played in every game (19) in his two seasons at Tennessee State. He started every game at left tackle for a squad that improved its offense by 105 yards per game from 2017 to ‘18.

Round 6 (offensive tackles), Pick 8: Isaiah Battle, Clemson

Isaiah Battle played in 27 games in three seasons at Clemson (2012-14). He was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the fifth round of the 2015 supplemental draft.

Round 7 (offensive tackles), Pick 1: Charles Baldwin, Youngstown/Kansas/Ala

Round 8 (cornerbacks), Pick 8:

Round 9 (cornerbacks), Pick 1:

Round 10 (cornerbacks), Pick 8:

Round 11 (cornerbacks), Pick 1:

Round 12 (quarterbacks), Pick 2:

