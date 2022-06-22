United States Football League USFL Awards 2022: Generals' Victor is Offensive Player of the Year 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Darius Victor earned acclaim this season for his massive thighs and straight-ahead running style. Now, he will also be known as the USFL's Offensive Player of the Year.

The running back was an unstoppable force for New Jersey this season, helping guide the run-first Generals to a 9-1 regular-season record.

Generals' Darius Victor season highlights Check out highlights of New Jersey Generals star Darius Victor.

Victor led the USFL with nine rushing touchdowns this season and ranked third in rushing yards (577) and fourth in yards per game (57.7). And he did all of this without starting a single game, as he backed up Trey Williams.

The 5-8, 209-pounder out of Towson also has a remarkable personal story, having come to the U.S. as a child after being born in a refugee camp in Africa. He shared his story with RJ Young on "The Number One Ranked Show."

Darius Victor on his journey from a refugee camp to the USFL RJ Young sits down with Generals RB Darius Victor. In their conversation, Victor details his incredible journey from being born in a refugee camp in Africa to playing professional football in the USFL.

Other USFL 2022 awards:

— MVP: KaVontae Turpin, Generals

— Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Odom, Gamblers

— Coach of the Year: Mike Riley, Generals

