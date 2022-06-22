United States Football League USFL Awards 2022: Gamblers' Chris Odom is Defensive Player of Year 12 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Chris Odom was a menace to opposing quarterbacks all season long. Now, the Houston Gamblers defensive end has been rewarded for his efforts with the USFL's inaugural Defensive Player of the Year award.

Odom, a 27-year-old out of Arkansas State, was a driving force behind a vicious Gamblers defense that was tied for the league in interceptions (13), was first in forced fumbles (14) and second in sacks (26).

Gamblers' Chris Odom season highlights Check out the 2022 highlights of Houston Gamblers' defensive end Chris Odom.

The 6-4, 260-pound Odom was a big reason for those numbers, as he led the USFL in both sacks (12.5) and forced fumbles (six) by wide margins. In fact, no other player had more than nine sacks or three forced fumbles on the season.

Other USFL 2022 awards:

— MVP: KaVontae Turpin, Generals

— Offensive Player of the Year: Darius Victor, Generals

— Coach of the Year: Mike Riley, Generals

