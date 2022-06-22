United States Football League USFL Awards 2022: Generals WR KaVontae Turpin named MVP 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Usually, the Most Valuable Player in any football league ends up being a quarterback. In the inaugural season of the USFL, however, the all-around greatness of KaVontae Turpin was impossible to ignore.

The New Jersey Generals receiver was named MVP for the 2022 season on Wednesday, and when you look at the numbers, you can see why.

Turpin, a 25-year-old product of TCU, was a force both as a receiver and kick returner.

Playing for one of only two teams that went 9-1 this season — with the Birmingham Stallions being the other — Turpin led the league in receiving yards (540) and Yards After Catch (316). He accomplished this despite being targeted only 53 times, well behind league-leader Lance Lenoir of Michigan (88 targets).

He also led the USFL in punt return average (15.3) and was the only player to score a touchdown on a kick return this season, dashing 71 yards for a score against Michigan in Week 9.

Generals' KaVontae Turpin season highlights

Other USFL 2022 awards:

— Offensive Player of the Year: Darius Victor, Gamblers

— Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Odom, Gamblers

— Coach of the Year: Mike Riley, Generals

