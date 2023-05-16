United States Football League Top 10 plays from Week 5 of 2023 USFL season Published May. 16, 2023 6:15 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Would you believe we're already halfway through the USFL season?

Time flies when you're having fun, and the combination of pretty passes, riveting runs and huge hits has been a blast to take in thus far. And Week 5 had more than enough plays to fill up each category. So which were the cream of the crop?

Let's look at the best plays from Week 5.

The top 10 plays from USFL's Week 5

10. Cole Kelley, QB, Memphis Showboats

The Memphis Showboats pulled off an improbable upset Sunday with a tough win over the previously undefeated New Orleans Breakers. So it's only right that the squad appears in the top 10. The Showboats only scored two touchdowns in what was a heavy defensive battle, but the play that sealed its win was the epitome of clutch.

9. Kyree Woods, S, Memphis Showboats

We mentioned that this game was a defensive dogfight, and Memphis came up with a number of pivotal stops to keep New Orleans' offense stagnant. An interception near the end of the second quarter was a heartbreaker for N.O., and the result of what secondary coaches work on constantly: The tip drill!

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Mazzi Wilkins, CB, Philadelphia Stars

Speaking of the tip drill! Wilkins absolutely laid out to nab a pick midway through the third quarter for the Stars. The turnover led to a field goal for Philly, which would tack on two more in the fourth quarter to win 24-21 over New Jersey.

7. Mark Thompson, RB, Houston Gamblers

Thompson has been a rugged runner this season, and his vigorous running style earned him a spot on last week's countdown. He impressed again this week after running over a would-be tackler on the first play of Houston's game.

6. Frank Ginda, LB, Michigan Panthers

Tip. Drill. There's a reason it's practiced so frequently across the sport. A batted football generally spells trouble for offenses, but it's a captivating sight for a defenseman. Ginda found the apple of his eye after his teammate tipped a pass into the air. And after diving to snag a pretty INT, Week 2's Defensive Player of the Week dished out a nasty stiff arm before being tackled in enemy territory.

Ginda finished with 14 tackles, one INT and a forced fumble in the game.

5. Anthony Ratliff-Williams, WR, Houston Gamblers

Two defenders? No problem for Ratliff-Williams, who dazzled onlookers with a doozy of a grab despite a restricted view. The TD grab was good for 50 yards and the lead, which Houston held for the game's remainder.

4. D'Andre Johnson, QB, New Jersey Generals

Jersey's QB has speed for days, and he made a TD scamper look easy this weekend, breaking away from the defense for a 35-yard score. Johnson had 62 rushing yards on the day, and is currently fifth in the league in that category, with 255 total.

3. Bailey Gaither, WR, Pittsburgh Maulers

Two hands for safety, one for style. Gaither chose the latter as he extended his reach to haul in an impressive one-handed grab over a defender.

2. Arnold Tarpley III, S, Pittsburgh Maulers

We're going to stick with the same game for this next play, but flip things to the defensive side of the ball for what was perhaps an even better catch. This time, it came courtesy of Tarpley, who leaped in front of a potential TD toss for a critical takeaway before springing to his feet and rattling off a 74-yard return. The riveting return led to a TD for Pittsburgh, which won 23-7.

1. Luis Aguilar, K, Philadelphia Stars

Game-winner alert! 55-yard field goals aren't easy to make in any situation, let alone with the game on the line. But Aguilar was cool as a cucumber as he lined up to strike the pigskin with three seconds to play, keeping his composure through a pair of timeouts intended to shake his confidence as he booted in the decisive kick. Aguilar was responsible for all 24 of Philly's points in the win, converting all eight of his field goal tries.

share